TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $917,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 130.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 100.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SH traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.62. 602,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,813,432. ProShares Short S&P500 has a one year low of $19.16 and a one year high of $33.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.72.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

