TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $957,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,718 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Walt Disney by 27.6% during the third quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,763 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in The Walt Disney by 7.3% during the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 11,838 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in The Walt Disney by 25.9% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 177,092 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,974,000 after acquiring an additional 36,391 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in The Walt Disney by 31.1% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 17,514 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 102.1% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 20,472 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 10,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

NYSE DIS traded up $1.95 on Friday, hitting $125.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,368,260. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.63. The firm has a market cap of $222.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.53, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.09.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

