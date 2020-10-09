TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 193,714,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,242,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,129 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,965,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,421,000 after purchasing an additional 572,077 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,556,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,879 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,526,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,195,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,435,000 after acquiring an additional 13,703,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Independent Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $1.86 on Friday, hitting $150.75. The company had a trading volume of 230,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,291,903. The firm has a market cap of $392.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

