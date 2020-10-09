TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 707 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 207,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,331,000 after purchasing an additional 89,027 shares during the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,210,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,239,000.

OEF traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.07. 9,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,128. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.71. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $101.87 and a 12-month high of $168.16.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

