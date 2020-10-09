TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 713 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,335 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. State Street Corp raised its position in Comcast by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,742,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,082,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,045 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Comcast by 19.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 159,780,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,493,274,000 after buying an additional 25,775,072 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Comcast by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,029,604 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,301,509,000 after buying an additional 6,937,877 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Comcast by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 81,382,434 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,797,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,137,403 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,372,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.70. 655,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,494,469. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $206.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

