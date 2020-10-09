Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Stock Holdings Raised by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,154,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,947,677,000 after buying an additional 34,627,221 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $701,816,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,923,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $614,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828,457 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,057,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,504,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771,230 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,204,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $345,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,095 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $3,166,732.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 782,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,713,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Nichols Thompson acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,203 shares of company stock worth $3,505,367 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

Shares of TFC stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.21. 5,929,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,623,787. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

