TTC (TTC) Trading 7.8% Lower This Week

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. TTC has a market cap of $9.12 million and $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TTC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, IDEX and Bibox. During the last seven days, TTC has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00019922 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00042006 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006534 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $549.08 or 0.04961698 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00056943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00032007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

TTC Profile

TTC is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco . TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, BitForex, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

