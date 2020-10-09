Tudor Pickering Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Suncor Energy (TSE:SU)

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$21.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Cormark cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. TD Securities cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Raymond James set a C$31.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$25.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.35.

Shares of SU traded up C$0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$17.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,735,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,669,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.02. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$14.02 and a 1 year high of C$45.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.74.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.60) by C($0.38). The firm had revenue of C$4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.62 billion. Equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 0.5085154 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

