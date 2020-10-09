Tudor Pickering Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Suncor Energy (TSE:SU)

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$21.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.02% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Cormark cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. TD Securities cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Raymond James set a C$31.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$25.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.35.
Shares of SU traded up C$0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$17.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,735,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,669,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.02. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$14.02 and a 1 year high of C$45.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.74.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.
