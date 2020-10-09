U Network Market Cap Reaches $3.34 Million (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last week, U Network has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. U Network has a total market cap of $3.34 million and $403,870.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One U Network token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000021 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About U Network

UUU is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork . U Network’s official website is u.network

U Network Token Trading

U Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

