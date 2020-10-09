UGAS (UGAS) Hits Market Cap of $2.26 Million

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 9th. UGAS has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $554,828.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UGAS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global, Bgogo and Huobi Korea. Over the last seven days, UGAS has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00019922 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00042006 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006534 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $549.08 or 0.04961698 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00056943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00032007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS is a token. It launched on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB

UGAS Token Trading

UGAS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Bgogo. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

