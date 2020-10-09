United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $10,067,112.00. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,217,475.82. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $174.69. 2,855,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,669,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $175.98. The stock has a market cap of $150.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.86.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.67.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

