Uptrennd (1UP) Reaches Market Cap of $1.46 Million

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Uptrennd has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $44,753.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Uptrennd has traded down 28.7% against the US dollar. One Uptrennd token can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Altilly.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.28 or 0.00635670 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 41% against the dollar and now trades at $99.15 or 0.00896810 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00008139 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000538 BTC.

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded up 164.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00025004 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000606 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00023543 BTC.

Uptrennd Profile

1UP is a token. Uptrennd's total supply is 995,554,318 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,136,148 tokens. Uptrennd's official website is www.uptrennd.com . Uptrennd's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Uptrennd

Uptrennd can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Altilly.

