USDQ Trading Up 3.9% This Week (USDQ)

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 9th. USDQ has a total market cap of $4.89 million and $2,805.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, USDQ has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One USDQ token can now be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00008013 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00010130 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00082469 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 350% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 132.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00068620 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00021283 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000263 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About USDQ

USDQ (USDQ) is a token. It was first traded on May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,524,298 tokens. USDQ’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . USDQ’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for USDQ is blog.platinum.fund

USDQ Token Trading

USDQ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

