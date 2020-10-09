Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 51.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,519 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $13,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 78.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

BND stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.94. 4,104,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,267,694. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.88. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $76.49 and a 12-month high of $89.59.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

