Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2020

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 51.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,519 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $13,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 78.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

BND stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.94. 4,104,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,267,694. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.88. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $76.49 and a 12-month high of $89.59.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit