Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barton Investment Management increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,480,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,010,099. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $181.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.57.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

