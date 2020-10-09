Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Insider Sells $93,347.13 in Stock

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total value of $93,347.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,661 shares in the company, valued at $4,755,202.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

VAR stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.90. The stock had a trading volume of 884,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,169. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $176.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.61.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.13 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 208.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VAR. BTIG Research downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $177.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Varian Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $142.00 to $177.50 in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.05.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

