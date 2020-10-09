Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) SVP Sells $49,920.00 in Stock

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) SVP James O’boyle sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $49,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,183 shares in the company, valued at $16,246,838.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ VRNS traded up $2.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.16. 310,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,129. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -44.23 and a beta of 1.17. Varonis Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $127.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.75.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $66.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.89 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $77.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 11.2% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,581,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,424,000 after acquiring an additional 261,029 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 5.2% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,019,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,895,000 after acquiring an additional 50,188 shares in the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 6.0% during the first quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 710,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,206,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 657,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,834,000 after acquiring an additional 8,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 29.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 591,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,378,000 after acquiring an additional 134,003 shares in the last quarter.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

