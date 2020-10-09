Veles Price Tops $0.0908 on Top Exchanges (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Veles has a total market capitalization of $115,190.28 and $175,452.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veles coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0908 or 0.00000818 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Veles has traded 64% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11,093.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $368.84 or 0.03324843 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.40 or 0.02158023 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00433312 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.37 or 0.01049033 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.01 or 0.00595043 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00047828 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Veles

Veles (VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,379,093 coins and its circulating supply is 1,269,155 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veles’ official website is veles.network.

Veles Coin Trading

Veles can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

