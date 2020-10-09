Vertcoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $650,467.00 (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 9th. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00002324 BTC on major exchanges including Bitsane, LiteBit.eu, YoBit and Bittylicious. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $14.61 million and approximately $650,467.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11,056.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $363.34 or 0.03286348 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.18 or 0.02136248 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00431989 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $115.92 or 0.01048477 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011216 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.22 or 0.00589910 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00047532 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 56,875,197 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

Vertcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, QBTC, Poloniex, Bleutrade, CoinEgg, LiteBit.eu, Bitsane, Coinroom, Bittrex, Trade By Trade, CryptoBridge, Upbit, YoBit and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

