VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.81 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) will report $2.81 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for VMware’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.82 billion and the lowest is $2.80 billion. VMware reported sales of $2.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that VMware will report full year sales of $11.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.58 billion to $11.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.55 billion to $12.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. VMware had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

VMW has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on VMware from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.17.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $2,051,177.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,782.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,066 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total transaction of $295,148.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,005,691.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,838 shares of company stock valued at $12,776,591 over the last three months. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in VMware during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,324 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $16,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the third quarter worth approximately $2,604,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in VMware by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 14,580 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. boosted its stake in VMware by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 219,166 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMW traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,650. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.92 and a 200-day moving average of $138.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $63.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67. VMware has a 12 month low of $86.00 and a 12 month high of $173.37.

VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

