Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VOLKSWAGEN-ADR is the largest automobile manufacturer in Europe. Their activities focus on the automotive market and they offer products and services along the entire automotive value chain. With nine independent brands, they are able to offer a unique range of models from the extremely efficient 3-litre car to the great sporting tradition of Bentley. While each of the brands has a distinct personality, it also benefits from its membership of the Volkswagen Group with its global manufacturing base “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

VWAGY traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.29. 76,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,619. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.07. The company has a market capitalization of $86.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.69.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $45.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.30 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Volkswagen will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

