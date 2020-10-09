Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management reduced its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,398 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 640.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 42.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.42 on Friday, reaching $142.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,824,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,721,485. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $151.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $11,775,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,776,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,117,002.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 926,690 shares of company stock worth $126,563,837 in the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMT. DA Davidson started coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $148.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.75.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

