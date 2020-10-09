Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.96% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Washington Federal have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company doesn't have a decent earnings surprise history. The company's earnings met the Zacks Consensus Estimate in only one of the trailing four quarters and missed on the other three occasions. Near-zero interest rates and the Federal Reserve’s accommodative monetary policy stance are expected to hamper the bank’s net interest margin (NIM) and revenue growth to some extent in the near term. Moreover, continuously increasing operating expenses (given the banks investment in technology upgrades) makes us apprehensive. Nevertheless, continued growth in loan balance and a strong liquidity position are expected to continue supporting profitability. Also, the company will likely continue to boost shareholder value through efficient capital deployments.”

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WAFD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $25.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of WAFD stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.31. The stock had a trading volume of 11,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,289. Washington Federal has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $130.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.40 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 25.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Washington Federal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Washington Federal news, Director Randall H. Talbot purchased 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.16 per share, with a total value of $122,748.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,447.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,378 shares of company stock valued at $171,336 in the last ninety days. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAFD. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 49.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,103,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,905 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 219.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 559,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,520,000 after purchasing an additional 384,113 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 1st quarter valued at $8,812,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 2,168.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 281,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 268,842 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,256,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,712,000 after purchasing an additional 268,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

