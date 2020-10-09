Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Trex (TREX)

Trex (NYSE: TREX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/6/2020 – Trex had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $62.50 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/3/2020 – Trex was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

10/1/2020 – Trex was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/22/2020 – Trex had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG to $72.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/13/2020 – Trex was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

Shares of TREX stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.24. 7,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,266. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.38. Trex Company Inc has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $78.61.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $220.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.21 million. Trex had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trex Company Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Trex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,603,000. Axiom International Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in Trex by 585.6% in the 2nd quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 472,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,470,000 after buying an additional 403,660 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trex by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 699,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,933,000 after buying an additional 323,596 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Trex by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 734,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,859,000 after buying an additional 149,728 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Trex by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 194,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,277,000 after buying an additional 134,010 shares during the period. 99.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

