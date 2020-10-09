Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.3% during the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 50,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.2% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 16,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WFC remained flat at $$25.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 28,106,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,588,578. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.08. The company has a market cap of $104.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WFC. Evercore ISI upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.21.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

