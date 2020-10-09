Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Hoertkorn Richard Charles

Hoertkorn Richard Charles reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,218 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 1.2% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 759,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,806,000 after buying an additional 12,376 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 46,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,803,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,152,000 after purchasing an additional 423,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,816,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 26,417,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,180,000 after purchasing an additional 484,080 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.21.

NYSE:WFC remained flat at $$25.30 during trading hours on Friday. 28,106,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,588,578. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $104.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day moving average is $26.08.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

