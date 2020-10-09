Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd (NYSE:GFY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.40

Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd Inc. (NYSE:GFY)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.40 and traded as low as $16.33. Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd shares last traded at $16.34, with a volume of 13,172 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.0775 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its position in Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 19,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 15,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,189,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,674,000 after acquiring an additional 14,597 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd (NYSE:GFY)

Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

