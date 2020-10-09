Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $38.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.34% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Western Digital is well positioned to benefit from momentum seen in the SSD market as these storage solutions find increasing applications in connected cars and data centers. The acquisition of SanDisk will help it boost its presence in the SSD market. Moreover, an uptrend seen in NAND flash pricing is a positive. Improving PC shipment trends are expected to support the company’s HDD business. However, sluggish enterprise IT spending and soft demand for desktop and smart video hard drives, led by macroeconomic weakness amid the coronavirus pandemic is a headwind. Additionally, increasing expenses on product enhancements, a highly-leveraged balance sheet and suspension of dividends remain major concerns and is likely to hurt investors’ confidence. Notably, shares of Western Digital have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Western Digital from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Western Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.56.

Shares of WDC traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,068,985. Western Digital has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $72.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.86 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,182,075 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,189,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,493 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,929 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,909,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 1,338.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

