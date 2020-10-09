Winding Tree Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,885.00 (LIF)

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. In the last seven days, Winding Tree has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar. Winding Tree has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $2,885.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Winding Tree token can now be purchased for about $0.0822 or 0.00000741 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Winding Tree alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00258797 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00094718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00038712 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.47 or 0.01528638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00158596 BTC.

Winding Tree Token Profile

Winding Tree’s launch date was January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,599,227 tokens. Winding Tree’s official message board is blog.windingtree.com . Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Winding Tree is windingtree.com . The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Winding Tree Token Trading

Winding Tree can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Winding Tree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Winding Tree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Winding Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Winding Tree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.