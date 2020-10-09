Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.33% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Workhorse Group Inc. is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling medium-duty trucks. The Company’s products include trucks comprising powertrain and chassis. Powertrain includes E-GEN and AMP E-100. Chassis include W88, W22, W42 and W62. Workhorse Group Inc., formerly known as AMP Holding Inc., is based in Loveland, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WKHS. Cowen boosted their target price on Workhorse Group from $4.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Colliers Secur. cut Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Workhorse Group from $12.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

NASDAQ:WKHS traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,477,585. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.28. Workhorse Group has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $30.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 2.82.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.64). The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Workhorse Group will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Duane Hughes sold 62,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $1,032,714.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 347,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,742,170.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $61,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,682.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 398,667 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,197 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 298.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 14,450 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 21.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

