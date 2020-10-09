XEL (XEL) Price Hits $0.0037

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. In the last seven days, XEL has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. XEL has a market cap of $335,272.03 and approximately $11.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XEL coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and Stellar Decentralized Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About XEL

XEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin . The official website for XEL is xel.org

Buying and Selling XEL

XEL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

