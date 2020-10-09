yearn.finance (YFI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.27 Billion

yearn.finance (CURRENCY:YFI) traded up 12% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 9th. One yearn.finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $17,611.11 or 1.59562414 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. yearn.finance has a market cap of $527.76 million and $2.27 billion worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00255403 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00038871 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00093047 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.96 or 0.01521737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00156937 BTC.

About yearn.finance

yearn.finance’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,968 tokens. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn . yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance

yearn.finance Token Trading

