Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Insider Sells $19,696.00 in Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) insider Marc Ferrentino sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $19,696.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marc Ferrentino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 9th, Marc Ferrentino sold 18,734 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $300,118.68.

On Thursday, September 24th, Marc Ferrentino sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $75,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Marc Ferrentino sold 9,753 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $151,756.68.

On Monday, September 14th, Marc Ferrentino sold 2,100 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $33,810.00.

On Thursday, September 10th, Marc Ferrentino sold 4,846 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $82,527.38.

Shares of Yext stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $16.18. The company had a trading volume of 582,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,372. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.59. Yext Inc has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day moving average of $15.19.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $88.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.14 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Yext Inc will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Yext by 25.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,269,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Yext by 10.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,022,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,860,000 after purchasing an additional 872,904 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Yext by 10.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,607,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,143,000 after purchasing an additional 515,614 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Yext during the second quarter worth $7,993,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Yext by 81.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 747,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 334,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YEXT. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Yext in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Yext from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Yext from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

