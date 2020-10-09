YOU COIN (YOU) Price Tops $0.0066 on Top Exchanges

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. YOU COIN has a total market capitalization of $3.69 million and approximately $542,267.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YOU COIN token can currently be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00256930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00038867 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00093019 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.72 or 0.01526018 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00157779 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 tokens. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

YOU COIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

