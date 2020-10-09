Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $715.66 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) will announce sales of $715.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $708.90 million to $722.91 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. posted sales of $667.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will report full-year sales of $2.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Charles River Laboratories Intl..

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $682.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.70 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 9.87%. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRL shares. Bank of America raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BofA Securities raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.42.

NYSE CRL traded up $6.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $242.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.33. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a fifty-two week low of $95.58 and a fifty-two week high of $243.46.

In other news, Director Deborah Turner Kochevar sold 2,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.24, for a total value of $501,460.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,862.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen D. Chubb sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.65, for a total value of $217,650.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,195 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,601. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 4,082.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,303,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $679,474,000 after buying an additional 4,200,458 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,945,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $339,231,000 after buying an additional 299,655 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $145,390,000 after buying an additional 34,731 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 792,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,197,000 after buying an additional 145,047 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 703,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,827,000 after buying an additional 119,919 shares during the period.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

