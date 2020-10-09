Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to announce earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.12. Ford Motor posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 55.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.55). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.95. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Nomura reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.85.

NYSE F traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $7.27. 2,325,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,321,008. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.11. The stock has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in Ford Motor by 3.6% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 189,895,163 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,154,563,000 after buying an additional 6,527,341 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,489,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253,850 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4,281.6% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,796,572 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709,924 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,537,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 916.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,340,265 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,943 shares in the last quarter. 47.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

