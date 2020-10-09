Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) will announce sales of $1.97 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.00 billion. Santander Consumer USA posted sales of $1.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full year sales of $7.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.88 billion to $7.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $8.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 4.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share.

SC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.21.

Santander Consumer USA stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $20.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30, a quick ratio of 58.77 and a current ratio of 58.77. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.90. Santander Consumer USA has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $27.20.

In related news, insider Joshua Baer sold 6,683 shares of Santander Consumer USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $121,831.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,188.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 4,516.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 60.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 99.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

