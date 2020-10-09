Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) will announce $1.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Synopsys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.68 and the lowest is $1.52. Synopsys reported earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full-year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $6.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.23 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.86.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,705 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,932 shares in the company, valued at $5,169,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 198,961 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total transaction of $42,137,950.19. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 295,594 shares of company stock valued at $62,546,100. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.9% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.9% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.9% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 6,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 15.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNPS traded up $4.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $223.60. The company had a trading volume of 8,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,865. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.35, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $104.90 and a 12-month high of $230.12.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 19th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

