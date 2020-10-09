Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.54 Billion

Analysts expect Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to report sales of $20.54 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Target’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.11 billion and the lowest is $20.25 billion. Target posted sales of $18.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Target will report full year sales of $87.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $86.72 billion to $88.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $87.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $85.48 billion to $89.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on TGT. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.52.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $719,831.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,788,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,789 shares of company stock valued at $24,624,422. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Target by 888.9% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Target by 250.0% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,581,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,197,118. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $81.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. Target has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $164.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

