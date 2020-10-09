Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) will post sales of $1.07 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.08 billion. Tempur Sealy International reported sales of $821.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full-year sales of $3.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.67. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 88.49% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $665.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TPX shares. ValuEngine downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

TPX stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,358. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $100.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 11.4% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

