Zacks: Analysts Expect Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $664.88 Million

Equities analysts expect Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) to announce sales of $664.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Icon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $682.00 million and the lowest is $658.11 million. Icon posted sales of $710.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Icon will report full-year sales of $2.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Icon.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $620.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.31 million. Icon had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 22.21%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Icon from $181.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Icon from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded Icon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Icon from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.45.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Icon during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Icon during the second quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Icon by 40.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Icon during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Icon during the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICLR stock traded up $3.54 on Friday, hitting $211.97. 330,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.78. Icon has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $212.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.10.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

