Zacks: Analysts Expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) to Announce $2.30 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) to post earnings of $2.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lennar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.89 and the highest is $2.45. Lennar reported earnings of $2.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennar will report full-year earnings of $7.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $8.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LEN. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lennar from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Lennar from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Lennar from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lennar from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

In other news, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $700,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,715,006.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,964 shares of company stock valued at $16,599,018 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 231.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LEN traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,600,633. The firm has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $85.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 13.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.71%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

