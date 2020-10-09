Zacks: Analysts Expect Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.58 Million

Equities analysts expect Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) to post $18.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oxford Immunotec Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.80 million. Oxford Immunotec Global posted sales of $21.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global will report full-year sales of $57.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $57.07 million to $57.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $79.02 million, with estimates ranging from $78.51 million to $79.53 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Oxford Immunotec Global.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative net margin of 28.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OXFD shares. ValuEngine raised Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Oxford Immunotec Global in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXFD traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $13.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.14 million, a PE ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 1.14. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $17.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.40.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

