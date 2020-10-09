Zacks: Analysts Expect Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $831.63 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) will post sales of $831.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Varian Medical Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $808.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $872.60 million. Varian Medical Systems posted sales of $878.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will report full-year sales of $3.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Varian Medical Systems.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.13 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $177.50 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Varian Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $177.50 in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.05.

VAR traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.90. 884,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,169. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.61. Varian Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $89.62 and a fifty-two week high of $176.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $69,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,773,822.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $366,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,027,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,310 shares of company stock valued at $8,588,893 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

