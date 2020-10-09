Zacks: Analysts Expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $692.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will announce $692.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $672.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $707.49 million. Verisk Analytics reported sales of $652.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year sales of $2.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $678.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.84 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $156.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.15.

Verisk Analytics stock traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.18. 561,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,445. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 60.14, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $116.61 and a one year high of $193.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.66%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 64,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $12,421,726.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,855,880.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.47, for a total value of $5,115,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at $16,583,709.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,787 shares of company stock worth $40,920,756 over the last ninety days. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $477,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 466.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after buying an additional 25,047 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

