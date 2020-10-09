Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $183.48 Million

Wall Street analysts expect AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) to report sales of $183.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $238.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $74.90 million. AMC Entertainment posted sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 86.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.92 billion to $4.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($5.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.00) by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $18.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.96 million. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 75.33% and a negative return on equity of 28.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of NYSE:AMC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.08. 99,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,848,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.61. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $10.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth $1,910,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 160.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 642,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 395,669 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 203.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 393,412 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 493.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 379,546 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $1,386,000. 23.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

