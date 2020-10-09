Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) to announce sales of $4.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.00 million. Cara Therapeutics reported sales of $5.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $22.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $24.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $26.24 million, with estimates ranging from $19.10 million to $31.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cara Therapeutics.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.97% and a negative net margin of 480.55%.

CARA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cara Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Cara Therapeutics stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.01. The company had a trading volume of 20,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,138. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $661.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.69. Cara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $26.67.

In related news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 3,201 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $51,216.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 953,220 shares in the company, valued at $15,251,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 23,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

