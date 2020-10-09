Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $39.74 Million

Equities analysts expect Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to report $39.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Copa’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.46 million. Copa posted sales of $708.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 94.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copa will report full-year sales of $857.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $793.20 million to $932.17 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Copa.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 10.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.34%.

CPA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Copa from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Copa from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Copa from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Copa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.46.

Shares of Copa stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.89. The company had a trading volume of 239,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,656. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.99. Copa has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $116.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Copa during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Copa during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Copa by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copa by 31,015.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Copa (CPA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.