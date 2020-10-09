Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Brokerages expect Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is $0.33. Red Rock Resorts posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.63 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.41%. Red Rock Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RRR shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Rock Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

Shares of NASDAQ RRR traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.77. 18,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,915. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.04. Red Rock Resorts has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $27.91.

In other Red Rock Resorts news, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III acquired 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $4,754,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorenzo J. Fertitta acquired 229,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $3,036,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,235,200 shares of company stock worth $18,730,748 over the last quarter. 43.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 120.5% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,185,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833,478 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 69.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,088,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,782,000 after buying an additional 858,605 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 70.4% during the first quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,962,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,777,000 after buying an additional 810,465 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter worth about $7,189,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 115.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,012,000 after buying an additional 491,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

