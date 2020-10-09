Zacks: Brokerages Expect Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) to Post $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) will report $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Black Stone Minerals posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 36.26% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $38.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.96 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BSM. Raymond James lifted their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.13.

Shares of BSM traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.26. 6,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 14.61 and a quick ratio of 14.61. Black Stone Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $13.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average of $6.38.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSM. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 1.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 280,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 15.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 93,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter worth about $62,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 19,509 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 76,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 24,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

